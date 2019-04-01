Man's body found in DuPage River in Shorewood; Search for woman continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5228076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews searched the DuPage River at Hammel Woods in Shorewood after two people went into the water.

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities found the body of a man and are continuing to search for the body of a woman in the DuPage River after being swept away in Shorewood, outside Joliet.Troy Fire Protection Fire Chief Andy Doyle said the body of a 28-year-old man was found and that crews would continue to search for the body of a 22-year-old woman.Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a witness saw the victim's in distress and a Will County sheriff's deputy heard the call go out. That deputy was able to get to the Hammel Woods Forest Preserve in Shorewood in time to see both the man and the woman being pulled into the dam.He lost sight of them and then one of the firefighters from the Troy Fire Protection District saw the man and was unable to reach him.Authorities believe the man went in first. They don't know why or how he got into the water. They believe the woman went in after to save him, near a very dangerous dam."The dam over here in Hammel Woods is very dangerous," Chief Doyle said. "It may not look dangerous to a lot of people, but once you get into the dam there is a boil that keeps turning and turning and sucks you back in against the dam and that is where a lot of the danger is, along the dam and within a couple feet of the dam."The forest preserve in the area is closed to keep people away from this recovery effort, which spans two and a half miles of the DuPage River.Authorities do believe they know the identities of the man who has been found and the woman who is still missing, but they are with holding their identities as the families are beginning to find out.Some people who live in the area spoke about the dangers of the river."There's a lot of signs...down river warning people about the current and the undertow," said resident Brad Kanapkiewicz."The locals know not to, especially when the river is up," said resident James Webster. "It ain't up that much, a foot, foot and-a-half, but it's up enough."Authorities will continue to search for the missing woman during the day Monday and will call off the recovery by 9 p.m. and resume in the morning if they have to.