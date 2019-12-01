Foul play suspected after man's body found in northwest Indiana lake, police say

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- A man's body was discovered in a northwest Indiana lake Sunday afternoon, police said.
Lake Station police received reports of a body floating in Grand Boulevard Lake at around noon.
Police said the body has been retrieved from the lake and foul play is suspected.
They said the victim is a Hispanic man in his 30's.
Police have launched a homicide investigation into the incident.
No other details are known at this time.
