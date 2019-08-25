Man's body pulled from Lincoln Park Lagoon after trying to save dog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials have recovered the body of a 29-year-old man who jumped into the Lincoln Park Lagoon Saturday trying to rescue his dog who fell in.
Chicago Police Department Marine Unit divers pulled the man's body from the lagoon at around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, just over 19 hours after he fell in, police said.
About 6:15 p.m. Saturday, the Chicago Fire Department's Scuba Team began searching for the man who jumped in the lagoon but were unable to locate him, Chicago police said. They called off the search about 8:15 p.m. and resumed the search Sunday morning in the form of a body recovery mission.
Before divers arrived, the man's girlfriend tried to get in the water to save him.
The dog was rescued, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.
