Man's body recovered from Auburn Park Lagoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from the water in the Auburn Park Lagoon on the South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
The man's body was pulled from the lagoon in the 400-block of West Winneconna Parkway at about 1:34 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members told police that the victim had gone fishing and possibly fell in the water.
Authorities have not released the man's identity. A death investigation is underway.
