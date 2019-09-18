Man's body recovered from Auburn Park Lagoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from the water in the Auburn Park Lagoon on the South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.The man's body was pulled from the lagoon in the 400-block of West Winneconna Parkway at about 1:34 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Family members told police that the victim had gone fishing and possibly fell in the water.Authorities have not released the man's identity. A death investigation is underway.