Man's body recovered from Lake Michigan in Kenwood

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit recovered the body of a 48-year-old man from Lake Michigan on the city's South Side early Thursday morning.
Police received reports of a body in the water around 6 a.m.
Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. in the 4600-block of South Lake Shore Drive in the city's Kenwood neighborhood, south of Oakwood - 41st Street Beach.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
A death investigation is underway.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.