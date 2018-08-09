Man's body recovered from Lake Michigan in Kenwood

Emergency crews recovered a body from Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side early Thursday morning.

The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit recovered the body of a 48-year-old man from Lake Michigan on the city's South Side early Thursday morning.

Police received reports of a body in the water around 6 a.m.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. in the 4600-block of South Lake Shore Drive in the city's Kenwood neighborhood, south of Oakwood - 41st Street Beach.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

A death investigation is underway.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
