Man's death in Waukegan police custody under investigation

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- An investigation is underway in north suburban Waukegan after a man died shortly following an altercation with police.

Officers said they were attempting to arrest a man in the 600-block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue at about 3 p.m. Police said when they approached the suspect, he fled on foot and began to ingest an unknown white subject. The man then fell and was placed into custody, police said.

Police said the man continued to chew the white substance while they were arresting him and refused to spit it out.

Police say the man then became physically distressed and had to be rushed to a hospital where he died.

Illinois State Police are also investigating the incident.
