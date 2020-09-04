chicago shooting

Old Town Triangle robbery: Man's friend robs, shoots him on North Sedgewick, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man's friend robbed and then shot him Thursday night in Chicago's Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

A man, 29, invited his friend into his home in the 1700-block of North Sedgewick Street, near Eugenie Street, about 11:40 p.m., and the friend stole a purse from the residence, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Park Manor robbery: Man shot, killed while trying to rob South Side gas station, Chicago police say

The reported thief then walked out of the home, and the victim confronted him, police said. That's when the friend pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the foot. The alleged shooter then left the scene.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area 3 Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoold townchicago shootingpurse snatchingrobberyshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man shot, killed in attempted Park Manor gas station robbery: CPD
VIDEO: Cook Co. sheriff's police shoot man on Chicago's SW Side
Off-duty officer shoots man in attempted carjacking in South Chicago
Video of suspects in deadly Chicago restaurant shooting released by police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dan Ryan motorcycle crash throws riders onto Red Line tracks
Man shot, killed in attempted Park Manor gas station robbery: CPD
2 assault-style rifles turned into Antioch police morning after teen's Kenosha shooting
Hotel occupancy rates down as industry struggles due to COVID-19
Rochester suspends 7 police officers in Daniel Prude death
NYPD: Car drives through BLM protesters in Times Square
'Jeopardy!' announces season premiere date, new role for Jennings
Show More
2 in custody after south suburban manhunt, police say
Vitamin D deficiency may be linked to increased risk of COVID-19, study finds
'Batman' shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test
Suspect in Portland shooting killed in struggle with authorities
Glendale Heights condo fire victims were killed by gunshot wounds: coroner
More TOP STORIES News