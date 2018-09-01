Man's leg run over by CTA bus in Humboldt Park

A man injured his leg while trying to stop a city bus early Saturday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.About 2:20 a.m., the 48-year-old man was running on the side of a CTA bus in the 1300 block of North Pulaski, trying to get the driver's attention, Chicago police said.The man tripped and caught his leg under the bus, according to police. He was taken Stroger Hospital with a fractured leg. His condition had stabilized.Police said the driver of the bus did not see the man. No citations were issued.