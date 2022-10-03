4-year-old girl killed in Kane County crash, authorities say

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 4-year-old girl has died after a west suburban crash, the medical examiner said.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. Police responded near Route 38 and Francis Road in Maple Park.

A 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling eastbound on Route 38 when it crossed into westbound traffic and struck a 2018 Jeep Compass, police said. The Chrysler then struck a 2010 Subaru Forester.

The Jeep's driver was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. A 4-year-old passenger, who was properly secured in the backseat of the Jeep, was originally transported to Delnor Hospital and then flown to Laurie's Children's hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died.

The medical examiner identified the 4-year-old girl as Paityn Moore.

The Driver of the Chrysler was transported to Delnor Hospital and then transferred to Loyola Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The Driver of the Subaru was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.