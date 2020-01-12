Community & Events

March for Life rally draws hundreds to Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Daley Plaza for the annual March for Life rally Saturday.

Anti-abortion supporters said they are speaking up to protect the unborn.

Congressman Dan Lipinski said that although he's a Democrat, he's always been against abortion.

"We need to protect the most vulnerable and there's no one more vulnerable than a child in the womb," Lipinski said.

Abortion-rights advocates voiced their opposition to the rally, saying women should have the right to choose.

"I'm here today because reproductive rights are a part of everyone's collective liberation," said Dana Kleifield.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopabortionprotestrally
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News