March for Life rally draws hundreds to Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people gathered in Daley Plaza for the annual March for Life rally Saturday.Anti-abortion supporters said they are speaking up to protect the unborn.Congressman Dan Lipinski said that although he's a Democrat, he's always been against abortion."We need to protect the most vulnerable and there's no one more vulnerable than a child in the womb," Lipinski said.Abortion-rights advocates voiced their opposition to the rally, saying women should have the right to choose."I'm here today because reproductive rights are a part of everyone's collective liberation," said Dana Kleifield.