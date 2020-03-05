Buffalo Wild Wings offering NCAA Tournament fans chance to live inside Lincoln Park restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Buffalo Wild Wings is offering March Madness fans the chance to live inside its Lincoln Park restaurant during the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The "BnB-Dubs" promotion will give four people the chance to spend the night in a pop-up bed and breakfast at the 1832 N. Clybourn location.
Winners get to watch all the college basketball action either in the residence or the restaurant from March 19-20.
The residence features TVs, hardwood floors, multi-room multimedia rooms, in-room dining and more. Winners will get a bathrobe and slippers.
Fans can enter the contest by posting a video on Instagram or Twitter with #bnbdubscontest and tag a friend to join through next Thursday.
For more information, visit bnbdubs.com.
