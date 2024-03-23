March Madness: Illinois faces Duquesne in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Illinois is fighting for a spot in the Sweet 16 as March Madness continued Saturday night.

A packed house of fans at Weather Mark Tavern in Chicago's South Loop cheered on the Fighting Illini, facing Duquesne in Omaha, Nebraska for their second-round game in the NCAA Tournament.

"There's nothing like Weather Mark... the Illini headquarters," Illinois fan Bill Kling said. "We all bleed orange and blue here. It's a fabulous environment."

Fans said the tournament always makes for a special and exciting time of the year, but it means even more to see their Illini making a run this season.

Scott Harms has been cheering on the school for decades, waiting for this type of success.

"It's been a real struggle as an Illini fan the last several years with the tournament," Harms said. "We need to get past the first weekend. We haven't done it in a while, and this feels really good."

Weather Mark Tavern is owned by a University of Illinois alum, Mark Stern. He said he lives for nights with a packed bar of fellow Illini fans.

"It feels so great to be an Illini alum and seeing my team go farther and farther in the tournament," Stern said. "We love it."

With two tournament wins in the bag for Illinois, fans have their eyes set on the bigger picture.

"This is phenomenal," Illinois fan Adam Palumbo said. "Everyone is excited this year. We got the studs ... we got the talent... we're going far."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.