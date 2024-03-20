March Madness: Northwestern, Illinois basketball fans prepare for NCAA Tournament

One day ahead of March Madness, fans of the Northwestern Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini are preparing for the NCAA basketball tournament.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- College basketball fans are ready for March Madness and to cheer on two teams with big ties to Chicago.

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Northwestern Wildcats both have a date to the big dance: the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern fans cheered at Welsh-Ryan Arena Sunday when they learned they made it in the tournament.

The No. 3 seed Illini play No.14 seed Morehead State Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:10 p.m. in Omaha, Nrebraksa. The No. 9 seed Wildcats and No. 8th seed Florida Atlantic Owls tip off at 11:15 a.m. Friday in Brooklyn, New York.

The anticipation is building for each fan base. A loss this time of the year means the season is over.

"The excitement of the crowd will always get you excited," Northwestern University Club of Chicago Co-President Lynne Davidson said.

Davidson is planning a watch party for Northwestern alumni Friday morning. She said their "Cardiac Cats" have a way of making things interesting.

"We have a long history across a variety of sports waiting to the last minute until we know if we're going to win or lose," Davidson said.

There are similar feelings for fans of the Orange and Blue.

"Cautiously optimistic, as any good Illinois fan is," Orange and Brew Bottleshop and Tap Room Co-Owner Carrie Schmidt said.

Schmidt is an Illinois alum. She and her husband met in Champaign as undergrads. Now they own Orange and Brew in Downers Grove.

"People come in with their kids. Everyone is dressed in Illinois gear," Schimdt said. "It's like being in Campustown again for an Illinois game, except with better beer."

A cold beverage can help make up for a busted bracket.

"Great to get a three seed, but the bracket is tough," Schimdt said. "But, you know, we've gone through tougher stuff before."

Northwestern fans remain just as optimistic.

"They're going to win," Davidson said. "Yes, they're going to win, and you heard it here first."