March Madness: Chicago basketball fans watch 1st day of NCAA Tournament; Illini beat Morehead State

CHICAGO (WLS) -- March Madness is back and basketball fans across Chicago came together Thursday to take it all in.

Fans watched the University of Illinois Fighting Illini beat Morehead State 85-69.

Joe's on Weed St. in Lincoln Park was packed with people as some took the day off to cheer on their favorite squad.

On March Madness' first day Thursday, college basketball fans in Chicago watched the University of Illinois beat Morehead State in the first round.

"It's nice sometimes to take a break," Clemson fan Leah Snyder said.

Most of the fans at Joe's were there for the Illini, watching them take on and beat Morehead State in the first round.

"It's amazing I mean it's the middle of a Thursday you can't ask for much more," University of Illinois fan Jessica Freeman.

The bar always hosts game day specials for U of I, and fans feel a little more comfortable sweating out the games together.

"It adds a level of excitement," University of Illinois fan Keenan Johnston said. "It's better to be amongst your own people than sitting at home watching nervously so yeah it's fun."

As bars like Joes are packed across the city, some companies are taking on a different approach to their work day.

The Lasalle Network is a recruiting firm in the Loop, hosting a March Madness party for their 15th year in a row.

The company CEO, Tom Gimbel, believes it's better to embrace the excitement of the tournament.

"My feeling is happiness up... productivity down in the short term, but happier employees and happier clients creates a better long term... more of a long term play," Gimbel said.