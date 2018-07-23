Activists plan to shut down Lake Shore Drive, bring anti-violence awareness to North Side next week

Anti-violence activists announced a march intended to shut down Lake Shore Drive and target a Cubs game. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Anti-violence activists announced a march intended to shut down Lake Shore Drive and target a Cubs game.

Organizers said they'll start the march, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, near Belmont Avenue and shut down Lake Shore Drive before heading to Wrigley Field, where there's a Cubs game scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The goal of this march is to raise awareness on the city's North Side, organizers said.

A similar march earlier this month closed the Dan Ryan Expressway for nearly two hours.
