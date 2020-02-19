Arts & Entertainment

Caught on video: Police officer shows off dance moves at Mobile Mardi Gras parade

MOBILE, Ala. -- A police officer marching behind a group of female dancers in a Mardi Gras parade in Mobile, Alabama, on February 13 joined in the festivities and shook what his momma gave him.

The Mobile Police Department officer can be seen copying the moves of a sequined dance troupe who were taking part in the Order of Polka Dots parade.

He punches the air with his fists while swinging his hips. The nearby dancers giggle as he raises his arms and shakes his butt.

Mobile has the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the US, featuring dozens of parades over weeks.
