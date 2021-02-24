shooting

Marengo robbery, shooting leave gas station clerk hurt

MARENGO, Ill. -- A gas station clerk was shot during an armed robbery early Wednesday in Marengo in McHenry County.

About 3:30 a.m., two armed males entered the Circle K Shell gas station at 600 N. State St. and shot the clerk, according to a statement from Marengo police.

Officers responded and found the 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Marengo Police Sgt. Andrew Kjellgren said. The clerk was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

No arrest has been made, but police said they believed two men between the ages of 25 and 35 were involved. They were both armed with handguns, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marengo police at 815-568-7231 or the McHenry County Crime Stoppers at 800-762-7867.

