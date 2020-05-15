Skokie flower shop shuttered for good due to coronavirus fallout

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been a staple here in Skokie for 70 years, but today friends are saying goodbye with an emotional parade.It's been an emotional day for Ron and Gloria Kalmes.They've owned Marge's Flowers for 45 years, it's been in Ron's family since 1950 when his mother Marge and his Aunt opened up the doors."This is the hardest day," Gloria Kalmes said."We've had some real good times and met a lot of people that are really nice in this town," Ron Kalmes said.Over the last five years, the flower industry has changed, and competition was increasing. Through it all, they still stayed afloat. But when the pandemic hit and stores had to shutdown, things took a drastic turn for the worse."With the COVID-19 we lost Passover, Easter, Mothers Day, and Secretary's Week, Niles North and Niles West graduations, awards, the proms, the big weddings in June," Gloria Kalmes said.Ron and Gloria made the gut-wrenching decision to close their doors, for good.The neighbors even rallied to help:"It's been a little rough, one lady even offered to sell her house so she can help us stay in business it's unbelievable," they said.Ron and Gloria say they are not sure what's next for them, with so much of their history spent here, it's hard for them to imagine not working 6 days a week.