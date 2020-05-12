Coronavirus: Man surprises fiancee with mariachi on birthday

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A man surprised his fiancée with a mariachi band for her birthday.
But as CNN reports,the real surprise was how their Washington D.C. neighborhood came out to enjoy the fiesta too.
"We've been trying to be really good about social distancing, keeping our masks on, not gathering and it just felt like we could do a socially distanced party," said Charlie Wood who hired the Mariachi band to play in their nearby park.
As soon as they began playing, curious neighbors came out with their children to enjoy the music too.
"You could see the people nodding to each other and just so excited to be in this kind of little bit of something to break up being in the house, doing kind of the same thing," said Wood.
Everyone, including the mariachi, made sure to socially distance.
"Seeing neighbors looking happy and everyone kinda joining together but everyone still respecting the rules," said Wood's fiancée Maryam Nabavi.
