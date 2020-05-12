Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Man surprises fiancee with mariachi on birthday

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A man surprised his fiancée with a mariachi band for her birthday.

But as CNN reports,the real surprise was how their Washington D.C. neighborhood came out to enjoy the fiesta too.

"We've been trying to be really good about social distancing, keeping our masks on, not gathering and it just felt like we could do a socially distanced party," said Charlie Wood who hired the Mariachi band to play in their nearby park.

As soon as they began playing, curious neighbors came out with their children to enjoy the music too.

"You could see the people nodding to each other and just so excited to be in this kind of little bit of something to break up being in the house, doing kind of the same thing," said Wood.

Everyone, including the mariachi, made sure to socially distance.

"Seeing neighbors looking happy and everyone kinda joining together but everyone still respecting the rules," said Wood's fiancée Maryam Nabavi.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington d.c.live musicsocial distancingbirthdaybandcoronavirusmexicanneighborhoodsurprisestay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to health care workers fighting COVID-19
CFD holds graduation for 88 first responders
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, slightly warmer Tuesday
Northwestern University furloughs 250 staff, announces pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Rare inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19 seen in 11 states
Show More
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Couples turn to 'minimonies' to salvage wedding plans
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
More TOP STORIES News