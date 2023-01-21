Mariano's employee fires shot at co-worker during argument at Glenview grocery store: police

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- A Mariano's employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in north suburban Glenview, police said.

The employees were inside the store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to the Glenview Police Department.

During the argument, one of the employees pulled out a gun and fired a shot toward the other but missed, police said. The store was closed at the time.

The person with the gun left the store and they were later found inside their home with the weapon and placed in custody, police said.

No injuries were reported.

