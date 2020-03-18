Illinois Election Results: Marie Newman projected to beat Rep. Dan Lipinski in IL primary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's been a major shakeup in Illinois' 3rd District as Congressman Dan Lipinski was unseated by progressive Marie Newman, who beat him with 47 percent of the vote.Newman, a progressive Democrat, beat longtime Congressman Dan Lipinski in the Democratic primary, ending a decades-long 3rd District Lipinski family reign that began when Lipinkski's father was first elected in 1983."I like to think of it as starting a new era really," Newman said. "It's less about ending something and creating new values in the district that are more in alignment and representative and accomplishing new goals."Newman is a marketing consultant who barely lost to Lipinski two years ago. She viewed herself as the real Democrat in the race based on Lipinski's pro-life views, an issue that Lipinski said loomed large in the race."I was outspent at least 6:1, 8:1 on TV ads on this issue," Lipinski said.Lipinski said he would never change his pro-life views to win an election. He says there is no reason why Democrats can't be pro-life."Pro-life is about protecting the most vulnerable," Lipinski said. "And as I'm a Democrat and I believe Democrats have traditionally believed government has role in protecting the vulnerable."But the 3rd District has become more progressive. Newman said she won by a distribution of votes in all precincts. Lipinski said he does not know if the coronavirus may have had an impact on his moderate base voting. He will support Newman in the fall."One of the things I pride myself is building bridges and coalitions," Newman said.Newman will face conservative Michael Fricolone in the fall. He is the leader of the republican minority of the Will County Board. He beat two other candidates, including Nazi sympathizer Arthur Jones.