Illinois' recreational marijuana sales drop slightly to $34M in February

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Demand for recreational marijuana dropped slightly in its second month of legalization in Illinois.

More than $34 million worth of product was sold in the state over February's 29 days, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Wednesday.

Sales to out-of-state customers accounted for less than a third of the revenue.

In 31 days in January, the state saw more than $39 million worth of product sold.

The figures don't include taxes collected.

"These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois," said Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser for cannabis control to Gov. JB Pritzker. "As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike - especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs."

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is also accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses.

All applications must be submitted by March 16 at 5 p.m. CT. They're available on the department's website.
