Huge pot bust: Marijuana worth $770K seized from Calumet Heights home; man charged

A man is facing felony drug charges after police seized more than three quarters of a million dollars worth of marijuana Wednesday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South

A man is facing felony drug charges after police seized more than three quarters of a million dollars worth of marijuana Wednesday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers conducting a drug investigation found Omar Cano, 41, with three bags containing about 1.5 kilograms of marijuana about 4:10 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Saginaw, according to a statement from Chicago police.

A search warrant for Cano's home in the same block turned up another 46.7 kilograms, police said. The total street value for the drugs seized was estimated at $770,528.

Cano was arrested and charged with one felony count each of possession of cannabis over 500 grams and possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams, police said. His bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
