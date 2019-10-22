Marine from Cook County killed in training exercise in California

A Marine from Cook County was killed in a training exercise in California Sunday morning.The Marine Corps said Pfc. Christian Bautista, 21, was in an M1151 Advanced Armament Carrier at the time of the accident at about 7:15 a.m. at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California.Bautista was operating as the vehicle's turret gunner assigned to the 1st Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group.Two Marines from Bautista's vehicle attempted life-saving measures before paramedics arrived. Bautista was pronounced dead at the scene."Our primary concern is for the Marine we've lost, his family, friends, and fellow Marines and sailors," said Brig. Gen. Roberta L. Shea, commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group. "We have them in our prayers and will exhaust all resources to aid them during this difficult time."Bautista enlisted in the Marines in September 2018 and was assigned to the 1st TSB in Camp Pendleton, California in May 2019. He was awarded with the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.The incident is under investigation, the Marine Corps said.