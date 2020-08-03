Wisconsin Marine Pfc. Evan Bath among missing, presumed dead after California training accident

Seven Marines and one Navy sailor were presumed dead Sunday after the military called off its search for the group.
MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin Marine is among those presumed dead after their landing craft sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise last week.

Pfc. Evan Bath, of Oak Creek, a 19-year-old rifleman, is among the eight troops missing and presumed dead.

The Marines said Sunday they had called off the search that started Thursday when the amphibious assault vehicle sank with 15 Marines and one Navy sailor aboard.

Eight Marines were rescued, but one later died and two are in critical condition.

The 26-ton craft took on water and quickly sank in hundreds of feet of water making it difficult to reach.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmilitarywater searchu.s. & worldmarines
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
CTU to hold rally calling for remote learning for CPS to start year
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
I-290 crash closes lanes near North Avenue
Woman assaulted in dispute over mask speaks out
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Mount Greenwood marchers call on Lightfoot, residents to support CPD
Show More
Southbound Red Line trains to bypass 3 North Side stations through mid-August
Indiana reports 784 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
New Wisconsin justice sworn in during 100-mile marathon
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief showers Monday
Illinois reports 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
More TOP STORIES News