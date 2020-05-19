Personal Finance

Billionaire Mark Cuban calls for government to send Americans $1,000 every 2 weeks

Billionaire Mark Cuban wants the government to give more money to Americans to help bolster the economy.

Cuban is a member of the White House advisory group dedicated to reopening the country--the group is officially called the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

Cuban said the government should give every household $1,000 every two weeks for the next two months. The catch is that all of that money must be spent.

"People are saving more and spending less. We need to inspire people to spend more. We need to create consumer demand," Cuban said.

He said because of the uncertainty, Americans are holding onto their money more than usual--which is detrimental to our overall economy.

"We're not gong to have an economy without consumer demand," Cuban said.

Cuban did not say if he had received any feedback from President Donald Trump or anyone else in the administration about this idea.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeeconomycoronavirusstimulus funds
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 96K with over 4K deaths
Chicago Weather: Floodwaters continue to close roads in city, suburbs
Rockford mayor calls for restaurants, childcare facilities to reopen on June 1
Ditka's restaurant in Chicago closing permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chuck E. Cheese delivering pizzas under different name
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward before launch
Grubhub driver charged in hit-and-run that injured Lakeview restaurant owner's daughter
Show More
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
Notre Dame plans to reopen in August with masks, testing
2 Chicago firefighters injured in extra-alarm Chatham fire
Chicago coronavirus resources, information
More TOP STORIES News