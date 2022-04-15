movie

Mark Wahlberg calls 'Father Stu' one of the most rewarding films of his career

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Mark Wahlberg calls 'Father Stu' one of the most rewarding films of his career

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark Wahlberg is calling "Father Stu" one of the most rewarding films of his entire career.

He was so moved by this true story of redemption and second chances, that when studios turned it down, he spent millions of his own money to finance it.

The actor tells ABC7's Hosea Sanders that the theme of salvation will speak to a lot of people during this Easter and Passover weekend.

Stuart Long knocked around as a low-level boxer, with dreams of Hollywood. A crash nearly took his life and he became a man of faith.

That belief was tested by crippling illness, but Long used his fate to reach others in despair.

Sanders: "You are excited about this project, you're passionate about it -- what made you want to tell Father Stu's story?"

Wahlberg: "Oh, it was such an inspiring story. It certainly inspired me, and I thought, it's certainly an important story, especially right now, people are losing faith and losing hope."

Sanders: "Do you see any parallels in your life? Where you came from? Just the way Stuart came from a place?"

Wahlberg: "Absolutely, and I think that's why he was so good at what he did. When you see him doing his prison ministry, that would have, or could have easily been his life. It was his life for a time."

Both Wahlberg, and his co-star Mel Gibson, know what toxic behavior can do to your life."

Wahlberg: "In this day in age, people need to know that more than anything nobody's beyond redemption, and that we want to love and embrace and accept people for who they are and encourage people to be the best versions of themselves."

Sanders: "Did this film make you feel better about yourself?"

Wahlberg: "Certainly making this movie, and the importance of this film and the responsibility I have, to continue to spread Stu's message, and to do God's work. It just challenges me every day to get back up start on my hands and my knees, and do what I need to do to go out and conquer the day."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie news
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves
Latest on Will Smith at the Oscars, March Madness
Here are the upcoming films from the 2022 Oscar winners
Marvel lineup: Here's what's coming out in 2022
TOP STORIES
Englewood church destroyed by fire
Aurora woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
3-year-old at center of 2019 life support battle leaves TX hospital
Firefighter among 3 injured during Englewood house fire: CFD
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Illinois reports 2,420 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clouds early, clearing late
New City programs to provide ticket debt, expired stickers relief
Missing Gary woman's death ruled an accident by coroner
2 Chicago Bulls assistant coaches test positive for COVID
Dick Vitale rings bell in celebration of being cancer free
More TOP STORIES News