WLS-TV (ABC7) Creative Content, Programming & Promotion Internship, Remote - Fall 2021

Job Description
ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.
Interns with WLS are part of a number of teams that support the station and day to day operation of teams and units such as Investigative (works to uncover wrongdoing and problems which affect consumer's pocketbooks), Race and Culture (explores the impact of race, ethnicity, culture, gender, sexual orientation in everyday life), Programming (produces local programs such as Windy City Live and other long-form specials) and Promotions (handles the marketing for the News, Programming and Sales departments within the station).
Responsibilities
A day in the life...
Assisting reporters and producers with stories by researching and following up on hotline calls and emails
Attending department meeting and brainstorming sessions
Participating remotely in shoots and interviews with reporter and or producer
Setting up and logging interviews
Helping to find digital original stories
Assisting social media across all platforms, including but not limited to cutting clips for YouTube, Instagram story posts, writing tweets and more
Basic Qualifications
What you bring to the role...
Experience through major or past internships within the media/news industry
Works well on teams and independently with minimal direction
Highly Organized
Strong communication skills, able to set up interviews and talk with viewers regarding potential stories
Passion/interest in telling compelling stories that can affect us all
Preferred Qualifications
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
Judgement of what may or may not be news
Experience logging raw interviews and choosing sound bites
Required Education
Junior, Senior, Grad Student or Recent Graduate within 18 months of graduation at the time of application
Preferred Education
Pursuing a degree, or recently completed a degree, in Communications, Journalism or Broadcast Studies
Additional Information
Internship Eligibility
All students must possess unrestricted work authorization
All students must be at least 18 years old
At the time of application, must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring) prior to participation in the internship program - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last six (18) months - OR - be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program in order to qualify for this internship.
All candidates must be available from September 2021 through January 2022
All candidates must be willing to work 16-20 hours/week
All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule during the session
This position is remote, utilizing a dedicated home office that includes reliable internet and phone service
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 843034BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
