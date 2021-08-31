WLS-TV (ABC7) Creative Services/Promotions Internship - Summer/Fall 2022

Job Description
WLS-TV Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.
The Programming/Promotion internship program is very hands-on. You will gain knowledge and real-world experience in production, post-production, promotion, public relations, writing scripts and press releases, along with digital media marketing.
Responsibilities
A day in the life...
You will assist programming and promotion producers and will be responsible for helping to shepherd various projects through to completion. You will gain exposure to multiple departments at the station, including News, Digital, Programming, Production, Public Relations, Sales/Marketing. Video editing experience is essential.
Basic Qualifications
What you bring to the role...
-Video editing experience in Adobe Premiere
-Creativity
-Enthusiasm, a great attitude, can-do spirit and willingness to roll up your sleeves to help whenever needed
-Attention to detail, exacting standards, and superior organization skills
-Major or previous coursework in Broadcast Journalism, Communications, Video Production, or related major
As well as...
-All students must possess unrestricted work authorization
-All students must be at least 18 years old
-At the time of application, must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring/fall) prior to participation in the internship program - OR - must have graduated from a college/university within the last 6 months, OR currently participating in a Disney Professional Internship.
-This is a remote internship. The internship requires a working, reliable internet connection, as well as a quiet dedicated workspace and the ability to work independently.
-All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule during the session
Preferred Qualifications
-Junior or Senior-level standing
Additional Information
-All candidates must be eligible to work in the U.S.
Program Dates
-All candidates must be available from May/June 2022 to January 2023
-All candidates must be available to work a minimum of 32 hours per week during a Monday through Sunday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor, and could include nights, weekends and holidays) throughout the entire internship program.
-All students must provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internship
-All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule during the session
Required Materials:
-Résumé (outlining all of your required qualifications)
-A Cover Letter outlining your interest in this position, and relative experience in work, school, and extracurricular activities
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 922080BR
WLS-TV (ABC7) Creative Services/Promotions Internship - Summer/Fall 2022
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
TOP STORIES
Show More