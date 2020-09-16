Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's duffel bags, police say

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Markham police said charges are pending against a man who brought dismembered human remains in duffel bags with him from Kentucky to visit relatives.Police said the man took a Greyhound bus from Kentucky to Chicago "a few days ago" where he was picked up by relatives and taken back to their home near 164th and Wood in Markham. His family told police he had several duffel bags with him that he was very protective over.After arriving, the man's relatives said he kept asking them for clothing, which they found odd because he had his bags but never opened them. Some relatives also told police they noticed a smell coming from the bags.Police said Tuesday morning the man left his relatives' home and went to the Markham Public Library. While there, a curious relative opened one of the duffel bags and found body parts inside. The family called police, who discovered more human remains in the other duffel bags.Police arrested the man at the library, and took him in for questioning. Charges are expected to be announced Wednesday afternoon.Markham police said they are working with federal law enforcement and police in Kentucky, and have identified the remains as a woman whose identity they have not yet released pending notification of next of kin. Law enforcement has not commented on whether or not there was any relationship between the suspect and the victim.The suspect has also not yet been publicly identified.