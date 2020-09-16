bizarre

Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's duffel bags, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Markham police said charges are pending against a man who brought dismembered human remains in duffel bags with him from Kentucky to visit relatives.

Police said the man took a Greyhound bus from Kentucky to Chicago "a few days ago" where he was picked up by relatives and taken back to their home near 164th and Wood in Markham. His family told police he had several duffel bags with him that he was very protective over.

After arriving, the man's relatives said he kept asking them for clothing, which they found odd because he had his bags but never opened them. Some relatives also told police they noticed a smell coming from the bags.

Police said Tuesday morning the man left his relatives' home and went to the Markham Public Library. While there, a curious relative opened one of the duffel bags and found body parts inside. The family called police, who discovered more human remains in the other duffel bags.

Police arrested the man at the library, and took him in for questioning. Charges are expected to be announced Wednesday afternoon.

Markham police said they are working with federal law enforcement and police in Kentucky, and have identified the remains as a woman whose identity they have not yet released pending notification of next of kin. Law enforcement has not commented on whether or not there was any relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect has also not yet been publicly identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
markhamkentuckybizarrewoman killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Pilot reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
How one Chicago man takes old toys and makes them new
KFC partners with Russian company for 3D-printed chicken nuggets
Honey drips from walls of family's home; thousands of bees found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker says Region 7 could have restrictions removed as IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
'This could have been prevented:' Family of slain Walgreens worker speaks out
Suspect in custody after student shot at WIU-Macomb
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
Former State Sen. Terry Link pleads guilty to income tax evasion
Woman dies in Boston elevator accident
Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama
Show More
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
With ink barely dry on $177M deal, Deshaun Watson sued
McDonald's offering free McNuggets deal today
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer, PM showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News