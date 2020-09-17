Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's luggage, police say

WATCH: Full update from Markham police

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Markham police said a man has been charged after bringing dismembered human remains in luggage he brought with him from Kentucky to visit relatives.The extradition hearing could be held later Thursday morning. For now, Melvin Martin Jr., 30, is charged in Illinois as a fugitive fleeing prosecution. He will face more charges in Kentucky.Police said the 30-year-old man took a Greyhound bus from his home in Louisville, Kentucky to Chicago last Friday to visit family in Markham. They said he traveled with multiple bags of his girlfriend's remains.Investigators believe Martin killed the 31-year-old woman last month. The remains were discovered on Tuesday by Martin's relatives in Markham and they contacted police."This was a particularly heinous crime in that the offender in this case dismembered her body," said Markham Chief Terry White,After arriving, Martin's relatives said he kept asking them for clothing, which they found odd because he had his bags but never opened them.Police said Tuesday morning Martin left his relatives' home and went to the Markham Public Library. While there, a curious relative opened one of the bags and found body parts inside. The family called police, who discovered more human remains in the other bags."Without their cooperation in this case our investigation would have been greatly hampered," said Chief White.Martin was taken into the custody while at the library. Law enforcement from Louisville traveled to Illinois to interview the suspect, police said. After initially resisting, Martin is now cooperating with law enforcement, according to Markham police.Investigators said Martin told them that he brought the remains with him because he "wanted to remain with her, or at least part of her." Police have not released a motive for the killing."It's hard just to grasp that someone can do something like this," said resident Reginald King. "You see it in movies, you hear about it, but to actually happen in your neighborhood. Wow."Markham police said Martin gave Kentucky investigators the location of the rest of his girlfriend's remains. He directed them to a park near the couple's home.Police said there is no danger to the residents of Markham, and that this was an isolated incident.Markham police said they are working with federal law enforcement and police in Kentucky, and have not identified the victim pending notification of next of kin and positive identification through dental records.A murder warrant has been issued in Kentucky for after Martin is extradited.