Illinois State Police investigating police-involved shooting reported in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. -- State authorities are investigating an officer who shot someone in Markham Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the south suburb at about 8:05 a.m., according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

An officer reportedly shot a man armed with knives near Dixie Highway and 167th Street, according to a media report citing Markham Police Chief Terry White.

State police said they were called to investigate the officer's use of force.

Markham police have not responded to a request for details.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
