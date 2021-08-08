Markie Post, actress known for 'Night Court,' 'Fall Guy,' dies at 70

Post died after battling cancer for nearly four years, according to her manager.
Post began appearing on single episodes of several popular TV series in the late 1970s, including "CHiP," "Barnaby Jones," "The Incredible Hulk" and "Hart to Hart."
R.I.P. to actress Markie Post.— George Pennacchio (@abc7george) August 8, 2021
She lost her nearly four year battle with cancer. She was 70.
May she R.I.P. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/K7Af5SjEW6
In 1982, she began a three-year stint in the role of Terri Michaels on "The Fall Guy." In 1984, she was cast as Christine Sullivan on the hit series "Night Court," which ran for eight seasons.
Memorial service plans were not immediately announced.
