Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's funeral Saturday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After two days of public visitation, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez will be laid to rest Saturday.

The funeral for the 19-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered for her unborn child will be held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A chapel service is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Family, friends and complete strangers have been mourning the Ochoa-Lopez since Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the family said they are grateful for all of the support they has received from the community.

Her baby boy remains in the hospital on life support. Doctors say the baby's brain activity has improved.

3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond

The three people charged in Marlen's murder are being held without bond. They're due back in court next month.
