Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's funeral Saturday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5313284" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Yovani Lopez shares Facebook live of his baby in the hospital after he was taken from his mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's womb.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After two days of public visitation, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez will be laid to rest Saturday.The funeral for the 19-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered for her unborn child will be held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A chapel service is scheduled for 11 a.m.Family, friends and complete strangers have been mourning the Ochoa-Lopez since Thursday.A spokeswoman for the family said they are grateful for all of the support they have received from the community.Her baby boy remains in the hospital on life support. Doctors say the baby's brain activity has improved.The three people charged in Marlen's murder are being held without bond. They're due back in court next month.