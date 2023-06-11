Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed in Marquette Park, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday morning in Marquette Park on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The victims were outside in the 3100 block of West Redfield Drive when someone approached them and fired shots at about 8 a.m., according to police.

One man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 25, was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time. Area detectives are investigating.

