mlk day

Martin Luther King Day celebrated with service across the city of Chicago

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Martin Luther King Day celebrated with service in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Volunteers marked Martin Luther King Day in Chicago with a day of service.

At the Girls Like Me Project's new headquarters in Bronzeville, bags off office furnishings, furniture and other supplies were finally unpacked.

After being established a decade ago, the organization was finally able to set up a dedicated space to continue their mission of teaching media literacy to African American girls.

RELATED: On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Chicago protest pushes for national voting rights legislation

"There are not a lot of spaces in the city that allow for them to be themselves, to explore, to discover who they are," said LaKeisha Gray-Sewell, founder of Girls Like Me Project. "And I'm just so proud that Girls Like Me is doing that for girls today."

Volunteers helped assemble furniture and decorate the space. Gray-Sewell said it's a fitting way to honor Dr. King.

"When he was here he said the city was the most segregated he'd seen, even from the south. And we know that Black girls in Chicago still are segregated, so we are happy to have a place they can come to that is their own," she said.

Volunteers also gave back to the community at Tanner Elementary School, where the organization Chi Gives Back spent the day beautifying the South Side space. They painted, organized closets and designed a mural.

On the West Side, Ladies of Virtue filled a need for residents of Oakley Square, providing COVID vaccinations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobronzevillemlk dayvolunteerismmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLK DAY
Chicago protest pushes for voting rights legislation on MLK Day
Saint Sabina Church holds MLK Day service
Activities for kids while they're home from school on MLK Day
Music Institute of Chicago hosts concert honoring MLK
TOP STORIES
Chicago's south suburbs to get new area code Friday
Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed woman, 37
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announces run for IL governor
Chicago sports broadcaster Les Grobstein dies at 69
Oakbrook Center 911 calls released: 'Somebody's shooting the mall up'
Cop who bungled homicide case involving Daley's nephew promoted
Show More
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Chicagoans look forward to ease of free at home COVID test kits
Chicago weekend violence leaves 31 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy
More TOP STORIES News