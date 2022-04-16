Actor, comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub dishes on new book Fame-ish ahead of comedy show in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub is sharing her experiences on a comedy tour inspired by her new book "Fame-ish: My Life at the Edge of Stardom," which will be released next month.
Rajskub is best known for her role as Chloe O'Brian on the TV show "24." She is also in the newly-released "The Dropout" on HULU and has starred in Hell's Kitchen and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
She will be performing at The Comedy Shrine in Aurora April 15 and 16.
The material in her stand-up will draw from her book which features 28 original essays that "pointedly and hilariously convey an insider's view of celebrity."
The book also gives insight on how Rajskub chooses her projects, picks her battles, maintains her dignity, handles being a mom, and much more.
You can buy tickets for her performance here.
