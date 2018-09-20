Maryland shooting leaves 3 dead at Aberdeen Rite Aid distribution center

Three people were killed Thursday morning in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland, officials said.A law enforcement official with knowledge of the shooting stressed that the number of dead is based on preliminary information. The official wasn't authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.A suspect was taken into custody and was in critical condition, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a news conference.It appears only one weapon, a handgun, was used and no shots were fired by responding law enforcement officers, Gahler said. He also said multiple people had been killed and wounded in the shooting, without giving any other details on casualties.A Baltimore hospital said it had received four patients with gunshot wounds from the shooting. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center spokeswoman Monica Stone said in an email Thursday that she was unable to provide details about the patients' conditions.Gahler said the call about shots fired came in from the Rite Aid distribution center at about 9:06 a.m. and deputies and other officers were on the scene in just over five minutes."We are so preliminary in this investigation," Gahler said. "It's so important that we deal in facts." He said authorities don't want to "make it worse" for the families involved by giving out incorrect information.