Maserati driver accused of beating bystander after South Loop crash

A man is recovering after he was beaten by a driver who just crashed his Maserati in Chicago's South Loop Monday night, police said.

Police said 26-year-old Davey Hines was speeding and crashed into a taxi near 16th Street and Michigan Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Hines then got out, started arguing with a bystander and then beat him, police said. He was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.

The bystander was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The taxi driver was not hurt.
