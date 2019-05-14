Maserati driver accused of beating bystander after South Loop crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is recovering after he was beaten by a driver who just crashed his Maserati in Chicago's South Loop Monday night, police said.
Police said 26-year-old Davey Hines was speeding and crashed into a taxi near 16th Street and Michigan Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Hines then got out, started arguing with a bystander and then beat him, police said. He was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.
The bystander was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The taxi driver was not hurt.
