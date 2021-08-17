TSA

TSA extending its mask rule for airline passengers through January 2022

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire on Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18, 2022.

The TSA briefed airline industry representatives on its plan Tuesday.

The mask mandate has been controversial and has led to many encounters between passengers who don't want to wear a mask and flight attendants asked to enforce the rule. The extension, however, was not surprising after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant of the virus.

The rule also applies to travelers on public transportation including trains, subways and buses.

In recent days, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have reported that the increase in coronavirus infections has caused a slump in bookings beyond the usual slowdown that occurs near the end of each summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelface maskair travelcovid 19 variantcoronavirustsau.s. & worldtravel tipscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakairplane
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TSA
TSA team finds honeymooner's missing diamond
TSA warns of staffing shortages at more than 100 airports
Apple Wallet will soon be able to store your driver's license
So, do you need a Real ID to fly or not?
TOP STORIES
Chicago reinstates indoor mask mandate: health officials
Chicago pharmacist charged with selling CDC vaccine cards on eBay
Suspect photos released after shooting in Hegewisch kills woman, 70
Group of teens attacking, robbing people in Loop: CPD
Is it too early for a COVID booster shot? Expert weighs in
Will your Cook County property taxes see an increase?
IL reports 3,639 COVID cases, 17 deaths
Show More
USPS hiring for several positions in Chicago area
8 states, Washington DC added to Chicago Travel Advisory
Blue Angels return this weekend for reimagined Air and Water Show
Spirit Air says canceled flights cost $50M, hurt bookings
Taliban vow to honor women's rights but within Islamic law
More TOP STORIES News