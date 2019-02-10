Masked duo broke into Naperville home, robbed resident at gunpoint

NAPERVILLE, Ill. --
Two masked suspects broke into a home Saturday evening in west suburban Naperville and robbed a resident at gunpoint.

About 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a home invasion in the 2600 block of High Meadow Road, according to Naperville police.

When the officers showed up, they learned the masked males had broken into the home and held the female resident up with a handgun, police said. After stealing cash and various electronics, the suspects ran off from the home.

The female wasn't injured during the robbery, police said.

Officers from Plainfield and the Will County sheriff's office responded to the scene to help search for the robbers, who may have been heading west toward Route 59, police said.

The officers were unable to locate the suspected robbers, who are described as black males, standing about 6-feet tall, police said. The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call investigators at (630) 420-6666.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberygunsNaperville
Top Stories
3 charged in murder of Naperville man who went missing a year ago
New details emerge in brutal beating, robbery of retired correctional officer in Hazel Crest
Police find underground shooting range at gang member's home
Mumps confirmed in 7 detainees at Houston ICE facility
Daily Herald: Suburban school districts trying to fill school bus driver jobs
Woman with baby in car smashes into LA police station
2 men shot while driving in Woodlawn
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to join 2020 Dem race
Show More
Newsviews: Toni Preckwinkle and Garry McCarthy
Lake County's Dax named K-9 of the year
$100K bail for man charged with stabbing at Green Line Cicero stop
Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game
Early voting sites to open Monday for Chicago, suburban elections
More News