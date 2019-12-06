Masked home invaders force family into basement of Hammond home at gunpoint, hit boy, 14

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was struck by masked home invaders who forced a family into the basement of their home in Hammond, Ind. Wednesday morning, police said.Police responded to a home invasion in the 900-block of Bauer Street at about 1:22 a.m. Police said a male suspect and a female suspect wearing masked entered the home and pointed guns at the people inside.A boy, 14, was struck during the incident and everyone inside the home was forced into the basement. The suspects took phones, shoes and jewelry before fleeing the home, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Adam Clark at (219) 852-2987.