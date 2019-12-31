Masked intruders kill man while 1- and 4-year-old kids are home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Authorities say two kids were inside an apartment when their dad was shot and killed during a home invasion in Texas.Deputies say the two masked suspects forced their way into an apartment at 9 p.m. Monday. Tre Cain, his girlfriend, and their 1- and 4-year-old kids were inside when the incident happened.Cain's girlfriend told deputies the suspects shot the 29-year-old, robbed them and then fled the scene. Cain later died, according to authorities.The suspects are male, early, late teens to early 20s; they were wearing ski masks and gloves, Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.Deputies are still working to get a better description of the suspects and are looking for anyone who can tell them more about the car the suspects fled in.It is not believed that this was a random act, and authorities are not sure why the victims' apartment was chosen for the break-in.