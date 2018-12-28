A masked man attacked a woman as she left her home in Gresham early Friday, according to Chicago police.The woman was leaving her home in the 8300 block of South Paulina Street at about 4:30-4:40 a.m. to go to work when a man came up from behind, put her in a chokehold and tried to tear her clothes off, police said. The man fled eastbound in the south alley of 83rd Street.The man was described as a 25- to 30-year-old black man standing 5 ft. 8 in. to 6 ft. tall, police said. He had a slender build and was last seen wearing all black, including a black ski mask.Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.