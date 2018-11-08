4300 block of West Armitage Avenue - 5:13 a.m.





2200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue - 5:19 a.m.





3300 block of North LeClaire Avenue - 5:32 a.m.



4800 block of West Roscoe Street - 5:35 a.m.

A man committed a series of robberies Tuesday across the city's Northwest Side, police said.The robberies took place at the following locations and times, according to Chicago police:In some incidents, the man approached the victims from behind and snatched their cell phone or purse, while in others he first struck the victim and then forcibly took their cell phone or purse from their hands, police said. The man displayed a handgun to commit the robbery in one incident, according to police.The man was described as a 20 to 28-year-old African-American man weighing 150-220 pounds and standing between 5 ft. 10 in. and 6 ft. 3 in., police said. He was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black ski mask and a black baseball cap.Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.