Masked man commits string of robberies on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man committed a series of robberies Tuesday across the city's Northwest Side, police said.

The robberies took place at the following locations and times, according to Chicago police:
  • 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue - 5:13 a.m.

  • 2200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue - 5:19 a.m.


  • 3300 block of North LeClaire Avenue - 5:32 a.m.


    • 4800 block of West Roscoe Street - 5:35 a.m.


In some incidents, the man approached the victims from behind and snatched their cell phone or purse, while in others he first struck the victim and then forcibly took their cell phone or purse from their hands, police said. The man displayed a handgun to commit the robbery in one incident, according to police.

The man was described as a 20 to 28-year-old African-American man weighing 150-220 pounds and standing between 5 ft. 10 in. and 6 ft. 3 in., police said. He was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black ski mask and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberycellphonepurse snatchingchicago police departmentsuspect profileHermosaCraginKilbourn ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Rogers Park murders reward increased to $150K
See new global menu items at West Loop McDonald's
WATCH: High school student punches teacher in face
Ex-deputy's husband gets 25 years for Denny's chokehold death
Show More
Religious leaders dispel myths about organ donation
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
El Chapo request for hugs denied by New York judge
Duck boat captain indicted after 17 killed in tour boat sinking
More News