RICHMOND, Texas --
A family was terrorized by three masked men during a bizarre home invasion in Richmond.

The violent attack took place at a home on Kenton Crossing Lane at about 3 a.m.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the men broke down the front door of the home and assaulted the family's father with a gun.

They then tried to burn a 7-year-old child with hot water in order to force the parents to give up information about valuables in the home.

Masked men broke into Richmond home, burned 7-year-old with hot water



The men stole jewelry, cash, a cell phone and got away with car keys as they fled.

The child's sister, Sarah McCoy, who recently moved out of the home told Eyewitness News that her two young brothers, a 4-year-old and 7-year-old lived in the home.

"Those are our little brothers, like, they are our world. We would not like anything bad to happen to them," McCoy said.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the two boys are often playing outside with their scooters.

"We see those kids play everyday, everyday. They do nothing. They play every day and for something like this to happen? Come on, really? Kids," said Jalon Hunt, a neighbor.

Neighbors are sickened and by the thought of a child being used in such a terrifying manner.

"I don't know. It's just horrible, they are the sweetest kids," said Evelyn Castrol, a neighbor.

Detectives believe the family was targeted because the father owns a business. Authorities do not believe that this was a random attack.

"This is scary. This is a quiet neighborhood," said Sanjay Shah, a neighbor.

The 7-year-old and his father are both doing OK.

Detectives said they do not have much of a description of the three men who committed the crime because they wore masks to hide their identity.
