Masked robber hits Beverly convenience store 3 times

CHICAGO -- Police are warning South Side business owners after a masked robber held up the same convenience store in Beverly three times in July and November.In each case, the man went into the store in the 2400-block of West 103rd Street, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register, Chicago police said in an alert. The suspect also stole merchandise.The store was robbed about 2:45 a.m. July 4, police said. The robber also struck about 1:44 a.m. Nov. 15 and 2 a.m. Nov. 17.The suspect is described as a man between 18 and 22 years old, standing about 6 feet and weighing 180 pounds, police said. He wore a hooded sweatshirt pulled tightly over his face as well as a surgical mask. He had a chrome-colored handgun.Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.