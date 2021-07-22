Chicago mass shootings: Boy, 14, killed, 9 others shot at 2 scenes in North Lawndale

SEE ALSO | Austin mass shooting injures 6, including 4 minors, on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was killed and 9 other people were wounded in two separate shootings in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday evening.Chicago police said five people, including two teenagers, were wounded in the first shooting near W. 13th St. and S. Christiana Ave. around 6:05 p.m. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 22 years old, police said.Chicago police said a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head died at Stroger Hospital. A 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head is in critical condition at Mt. Sinai, and three other adult males are also hospitalized in stable condition there.About five minutes later, five more people, including three more teenagers, were shot just blocks away near W. Douglas Blvd. and S. Ridgeway Ave. Police said a 15-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.An 18-year-old male who was shot in the upper body is in critical condition, police said. A 22-year-old male was shot in the right thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.Police are looking into whether the two shootings were related. No other details on the circumstances of either shooting have been released.Chicago police said there is a lot of work ahead of them and are hoping the community may be able to help fill in the gaps of what happened."This is becoming an effort where we're going to need a all-hands-on-deck approach," And that approach is going to involve our community. Our community getting involved and saying what's going on. Our community who has cell phone pictures, who has Facebook information. We're gonna need your help."No one is in custody at this time. Area 4 detectives are investigating.