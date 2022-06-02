mass shooting

Racine, Wisconsin cemetery shooting leaves multiple victims, police say

RACINE, Wis. -- Police say there are multiple victims in a shooting at a cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon.

Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, south of Milwaukee.

WISN reports it happened during the funeral of Da'shontay L. King Sr. His family said he was shot and killed by a Racine police officer in March during an attempted traffic stop.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.

A hospital official says the facility is on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" following the shooting.

The Racine Journal Times reports that area residents said they heard 20 to 30 shots. One woman said "it sounded like firecrackers."

Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
